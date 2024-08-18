Notre Dame Wide Receiver Jordan Faison’s Unteachable Skill Set: The ‘It’ Factor
The measurables don't jump off the page at you, but they also don't tell the full story
By the second half of the 2023 season, one could argue that walk-on lacrosse-to-football crossover Jordan Faison was Notre Dame’s most reliable receiver, especially as Jaden Greathouse struggled with injuries. While this was a great personal story for Faison, the path that led to it highlighted Notre Dame’s issues.
Notre Dame's receiving corps has been a clear weakness for some time. The lack of depth, along with inconsistent or non-elite playmakers, was a serious problem. These conditions allowed a walk-on, full-time lacrosse player to step in and earn significant snaps.
Faison brings that "it" factor to Notre Dame's offense
Jordan Faison’s greatest skill isn’t something that can be measured or calculated—he just has that "it" factor.
What does that mean exactly?
He simply has a knack for making good things happen and being in the right place to make a play a winning one. This is exactly what Notre Dame’s passing game has needed more of.
Faison will have more support around him this year, with a new OC and a big-armed quarterback to get him the ball. If the offensive line holds up, expect him to continue making plays for the Irish.
