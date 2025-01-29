Notre Dame Wide Receiver Transfer Finds New Home in the Midwest
Former Notre Dame wide receiver and special teams contributor Deion Colzie has made a decision on his next destination.
The Notre Dame graduate entered the transfer portal after the National Championship game and on Wednesday we found out he's headed to continue his college career at Miami University in Ohio.
Colzie played four years at Notre Dame, catching 21 passes in his time and scoring three touchdowns.
At Miami University he will be united with head coach Chuck Martin, who spent from 2010 to 2013 on Notre Dame's coaching staff before landing the Miami job. Martin became Miami's all-time winningest coach in program history this past season when he passed former Northwestern head coach Randy Walker.
Colzie will have one year of eligibility remaining for a Miami team that went 9-5 overall last season and 7-1 in the MAC. It was also the winner of the Arizona Bowl over Colorado State.