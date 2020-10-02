Notre Dame Wide Receiver Unit Will Look Different vs. Florida State

Notre Dame's wide receiver unit has struggled to start the 2020 season, but there are reasons for optimism that the unit will get turned around, and quickly.

Part of the problem has been the inability to have a full depth chart, but that should change when the Irish take the field against Florida State.

Notre Dame did not have Braden Lenzy in the opener against Duke, and it didn't have Lawrence Keys III or Ben Skowronek against South Florida. Then there is Kevin Austin, whose much anticipated return to action was postponed after he suffered a toe injury back in July, and he's yet to suit up for the Irish.

Lenzy returned for action against South Florida and caught three passes for 34 yards. With two weeks off, his hamstring injury should be much closer to 100%. Lenzy, of course, is Notre Dame's most dynamic wide receiver and has the kind of speed to change games.

Keys missed the South Florida game with an illness and Skowronek injured his hamstring against Duke. Keys is expected to be back to full speed against Florida State, and yesterday head coach Brian Kelly said Skowronek should be back against the Seminoles as well.

Austin coming back is the wild card. Kelly said he's in a running program and is slated to be back against the Seminoles.

It will be the first time all season that Notre Dame has a full deck at wide receiver. Lenzy and Keys being at full speed should provide the offense with a huge upgrade in big play ability, assuming the offense puts them in position to do so.

Ideally, the Irish staff will start to use Skowronek to play all over the field, which is what he does best.

The question mark now is what can Notre Dame expect from Austin. At the very least he should provide the offense with a talented, but raw athlete that can make a play here and there. At best, Austin could give the offense the kind of big-bodied vertical threat that forces defenses to game plan around him.

If Lenzy and Keys return to form, and if Austin is as good as fans and coaches think he is, the Notre Dame wide receiving corps could start making a major impact on the Irish offense.

