Could Green Bay Packers Ticket Announcement Impact Notre Dame/Wisconsin?

The Green Bay Packers made an announcement today that could ultimately impact the Notre Dame/Wisconsin game that is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin are slated to play at Lambeau Field this season, so the announcement by the Packers regarding attendance is relevant and important. To begin, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy informed fans in a letter that there’s still a chance they won’t be able to host fans for games this season.

To begin, there are “safety” measures that will be in place. This is from the Packers website:

“At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will require the stadium's seating capacity to be significantly reduced. Face coverings also will be required, and other necessary precautions will be in place. As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different.”

The letter was written to season ticket holders, who are being asked to opt in or opt out of the process for 2020.

This matchup is technically a Notre Dame home game, and there have been rumblings for some time that Notre Dame decision makers want to move the game back to campus. According to the most recent comments by Wisconsin athletics director Barry Alvarez, there are no plans to move the game, but Irish head coach Brian Kelly has said Notre Dame wants to move all his team’s games in NFL stadiums to campus stadiums.

This announcement by the Packers will at the very least impact decisions made by fans that plan to attend the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game should it still be played at Lambeau Field. It could also give Notre Dame more ammunition in its attempt to get the game moved.

