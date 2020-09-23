Talking Notre Dame vs. Wake Postponement, Brian Kelly's Halftime Speech, South Florida and Much More

In this week's segment with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat we dove into a high number of Notre Dame football topics. We talked about the latest COVID-19 issues, the Wake Forest postponement, Brian Kelly's halftime speed, what we learned about Notre Dame from its win over South Florida, the effectiveness of the two tight end sets and much, much more.

Oh, and we address if Ian Book is a "game manager," and how that term should be used correctly.

1:16 - We kicked the show off talking about the possibility of the Notre Dame/Wake Forest game being rescheduled to October 3. I explained why I didn't think that would work, and as we found out today, that wasn't an option.

2:14 - Sean asks why the spread of COVID-19 appears to be higher in the football program compared to the rest of school. I have heard multiple reasons, but so far none have going through the rigors to be able to point specifically to why the spread happened.

4:11 - Darin asks about the ability of moving players around to fill positions where numbers might get low, and why that can't work at all positions.

6:05 - We talk about whether or not the recent outbreak could jeopardize Notre Dame's Oct. 10 game against Florida State.

7:28 - The discussion turns to what the coaching staff can be doing during this period when on-field and in-person interaction has been paused.

9:15 - Sean asks about my thoughts on Brian Kelly apologizing for his halftime speech against South Florida

10:42 - My thoughts on certain things that are said in a locker room being kept away from the public. In the segment I said Bob Davie, but I clearly meant to say Bob Diaco.

11:55 - Sean asks about what we learned about Notre Dame from its victory over South Florida.

13:05 - Darin asks about what I think of Notre Dame's multiple tight end sets, and whether or not it will work against Clemson.

14:44 - We talk about whether the two tight end set is being done out of necessity, out of strength ... or both?

16:08 - Darin asks me if quarterback Ian Book is a game manager, and if that's a good thing or a bad thing.

17:43 - The role of running back Jafar Armstrong is our next topic of conversation.

