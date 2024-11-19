Former Notre Dame Star Linebacker Faces Potential Career Ending Injury
Former Notre Dame star linebacker and Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's career looks to be in jeopardy. The Cleveland Browns star has been one of the better linebackers in the NFL since he left Notre Dame just a few years ago, but it appeared he may have played his last snaps in his football career.
In Cleveland's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on November 17, Owusu-Koramoah went in full speed to tackle Ravens running back Derrick Henry and ended up making contact awkwardly, with Owusu-Koramoah's head/neck making contact with Henry's shoulder and being forced downwards.
'JOK' fell to the ground in an instant, clearly in pain and ended up being stretchered off the field. The tackle, while appearing uncomfortable and awkward, did not strike many as a potential career-ender.
However, news out of Cleveland has started to trickle out that it may take a 'miracle' for the speedy linebacker to take the field again in the NFL.
JOK is known for his aggression in flying to the ball and making huge hits and unfortunately, he bore the brunt of this one as many do when tackling the 6-3, 247-pound Derrick Henry when he has a full head of steam.
Neck injuries are very serious and it seems Owusu-Koramoah would not be one to risk his health and well-being for his future to come back and play football again if his injury is indeed as serious as many are speculating.
Notre Dame fans remember JOK fondly as one of the best 'Rover' linebackers the Irish have ever had patrolling the defense. His speed and tenacity with which he played the game laid the groundwork for many linebackers after him to be successful.
Besides his actions on the field, he has also been a model of exactly what Notre Dame wants its student-athletes to be on and off the field.
Here's to hoping and praying JOK can make a full recovery.