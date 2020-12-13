Passing On Bowl Games In 2020 Makes A Lot Of Sense

Two teams have already passed on bowl games in 2020, and more will follow, and I get it

Pitt and Boston College both finished the regular season with 6-5 records, which meant both were eligible for bowl games even if the NCAA didn't eliminate past requirements.

Despite being bowl eligible, neither Pitt nor Boston College will actually participate in a bowl game this season. I'm willing to bet quite a bit they will not be the last teams to pass on playing in a bowl game.

In years past individual players declined to play in bowl games, and I spoke out in frustration. In normal years I'm usually against non-injured players opting out of bowl games, barring some legitimate circumstance that doesn't include simply wanting to get ready for the draft.

In 2020, however, circumstances are vastly different, and the decision of teams to not play in a bowl game that doesn't have national title implications makes a great deal of sense.

Looking at the ESPN bowl projections, both Pitt and BC were scheduled to play after Christmas. With COVID-19 restrictions and teams isolating in an attempt to prevent positive cases, bowl season will look vastly different for players.

You won't be seeing week-long festivities, players going to amusement parks, enjoying the scenery of the town that is hosting the bowl game, you won't see families at games and players won't be allowed to go home for Christmas.

Sure, there are positive aspects to playing in a bowl, and I absolutely do not begrudge any team that votes to play. In fact, I would commend those teams that choose to play, because they are making even further sacrifices than what we've already seen the last 5-6 months in an attempt to get one final hurrah as a team.

I will also not begrudge teams that choose to opt out. This has been a long, hard year for teams, especially ACC, SEC, Big 12, AAC and Sun Belt teams that have been playing full seasons. Making them sacrifice seeing family for yet another two to three weeks, not being able to go home for Christmas - after already sacrificing Thanksgiving and other family activities - would be a tough pill to swallow.

This will likely not become a trend, but in this insane season, teams deciding to head into the offseason makes a lot of sense.

