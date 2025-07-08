Pat McAfee Randomly Brings Up Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl Classic
We're all guilty of it. Sitting there at some point during the off-season and thinking of a magical moment from the football season a year before. For Notre Dame fans, there were plenty of them during the 2024 campaign to look back on, but one game seems to top them all.
On Tuesday morning, one of the biggest names in sports media experienced a flashback. Pat McAfee took to X right before 10:00 a.m. ET and reminded his 3.2 million followers just how memorable the 2025 Orange Bowl between Notre Dame and Penn State was.
The back-and-forth affair turned in Notre Dame's favor late after a Christian Gray interception helped set up Mitch Jeter's game-winning field goal that McAfee shared above.
The game had so much more than the last-second heroics, though. Penn State's dominating first half before Steve Angeli's memorable drive, Jeremiyah Love's incredible touchdown, and Jaden Greathouse breaking ankles en route to the end zone.
I could live to be 105, but it will be tough to find even a handful of games that were more exhilarating to experience as a fan. The back and forth with a spot to the national championship on the line - man, college football can't get back soon enough.