Peyton Bowen Has Program Changing Potential For Notre Dame

The first player to commit to Notre Dame after Marcus Freeman took over as head coach was Denton (Texas) Guyer standout safety Peyton Bowen. From the moment Notre Dame began putting its 2023 board together, Bowen was considered a must-get player, so landing him back in January was huge for the Irish.

Ten months later and Bowen is still a Notre Dame commit, but the firmness of that commitment has been in question for months. Bowen returns to campus this weekend to watch the Irish take on Clemson, and it presents Notre Dame with a very important moment.

Freeman and the rest of the Irish staff must convince Bowen that Notre Dame is the place that can best build him up on and off the field. Bowen is the most important recruit on campus this weekend, and in my view the most important recruit to visit campus in the 2023 cycle.

Bowen is the difference between Notre Dame landing a really good class and Notre Dame landing the kind of gap closing class that leads to championships.

He's that good, and that important to the Irish class.

Other programs have spent months trying to convince Bowen that he should bolt from the Irish class. Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon are just some of the programs that have tried to use NIL and other pitches to persuade him to go somewhere other than Notre Dame.

With National Signing Day just over a month away, this weekend gives Notre Dame a chance to finally deliver the message that finally carries the day. Former Irish All-American safety Kyle Hamilton was an outstanding player that showed safeties can not only develop into first round picks and be All-Americans in a Notre Dame uniform, but can also make a lot of money through NIL deals.

Bowen, however, grades out even higher than Hamilton on my grading scale. What he lacks in elite size he makes up for with an incredibly high football IQ, elite athleticism and playmaking ability that Notre Dame hasn't had at safety in a very, very long time.

That is why Bowen is so important for Notre Dame, and why the Irish must convince him to stay in the class and be part of the championship foundation that Freeman is building. Losing Bowen would be devastating for Notre Dame, not only because it would lose the first player to commit to Freeman, but even more importantly, he is a program changing caliber safety.

Notre Dame has been very good on defense the last half decade, but there is another level it must get to if it wants to win a championship. In this era of spread the field offense, safety has become arguably the most important position on defense. Elite safeties are rare, but Notre Dame has one in Bowen, now it must keep him.

Bowen is part of a three-man safety class - along with Adon Shuler and Ben Minich - that has the talent to build an elite secondary. Notre Dame's cornerback recruiting in 2022 and 2023 has been outstanding, and we are already seeing it make an on-field impact, with cornerback Benjamin Morrison playing freshman All-American caliber football as a first year starter.

Notre Dame has recruited linebacker as well as any team in the country since Freeman arrived, and the defensive line recruiting has been quite good as well. Bowen is the key ingredient that is needed to truly take Notre Dame's defensive recruiting to a truly elite level.

That's why Notre Dame pushed so hard to land him in the first place, and why it absolutely must sign him in December.

Bowen is arguably the best safety in the country. He and Caleb Downs graded out as my two best safeties coming into the 2022 season, but Bowen has taken his game to an even greater level than I thought in just one season.

The Texas native has the potential to be a year one starter for Notre Dame at a position that is essential to the Irish building a championship defense. That's why this weekend the Irish staff must be able to convince Bowen that his best future is in South Bend.

Speaking of building a championship secondary, priority number two for Notre Dame this weekend would be convincing Peyton's younger brother Eli Bowen that he has a vital role at Notre Dame as well. Peyton is the priority right now because he's already in the class and he's a year older, but make no mistake, Eli is one of the top targets on the board in the 2024 class.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter