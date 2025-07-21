Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book Shows Off Super Bowl Ring
Notre Dame's all-time winningest quarterback is now the proud owner of a Super Bowl ring.
Ian Book, who quarterbacked at Notre Dame from 2016-2020, received his Super Bowl ring from the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend. Book was signed to the Eagles' practice squad late last season and spent the postseason in the same role.
The Eagles held their banquet for players to receive their rings this weekend, and Book took to social media to show off his new hardware.
With training camps opening across the NFL, Book currently remains unsigned. He spoke earlier this summer about still working out and keeping the NFL dream alive.
If Book doesn't sign with an NFL team again, though, winning a Super Bowl in the last game he was part of would certainly be an impressive way to go.