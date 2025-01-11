Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard's Insane Basketball Highlights You Need to See

Notre Dame's star quarterback was a big-time dunker on the basketball court in high school

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame starting quarterback Riley Leonard is a mega-athlete and a massive part of the impressive Fighting Irish running game.

Leonard stands 6-4, so the fact he can dunk a basketball shouldn't come as a surprise.

How effortlessly he can do it though while being guarded is remarkable.

Before attending Duke on a football scholarship, Leonard was also recruited by a few mid-major basketball programs to play in college. He obviously didn't take anyone up on those but his highlight tape on the basketball court isn't any less impressive.

Take a watch of the dunkalicious Leonard below.

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard High School Basketball Highlights:

Leonard will run the point for Notre Dame's offense against Ohio State on January 20 in the national championship game.

Hopefully he'll help Notre Dame shock the world as the Irish currently sit as nearly a 10-point underdog in the contest.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Jeremiyah Love's Epic Touchdown Run Encapsulates Notre Dame's Never Quit Attitude

Notre Dame Stuns Penn State: Instant Takeaways from Thrilling Orange Bowl Victory

Social Media Abuzz Following Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Penn State in Orange Bowl

Deion Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Marcus Freeman

Brian Kelly Gets Roasted on Social Media as Notre Dame Advances to National Championship

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football