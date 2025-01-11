Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard's Insane Basketball Highlights You Need to See
Notre Dame starting quarterback Riley Leonard is a mega-athlete and a massive part of the impressive Fighting Irish running game.
Leonard stands 6-4, so the fact he can dunk a basketball shouldn't come as a surprise.
How effortlessly he can do it though while being guarded is remarkable.
Before attending Duke on a football scholarship, Leonard was also recruited by a few mid-major basketball programs to play in college. He obviously didn't take anyone up on those but his highlight tape on the basketball court isn't any less impressive.
Take a watch of the dunkalicious Leonard below.
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard High School Basketball Highlights:
Leonard will run the point for Notre Dame's offense against Ohio State on January 20 in the national championship game.
Hopefully he'll help Notre Dame shock the world as the Irish currently sit as nearly a 10-point underdog in the contest.