Riley Leonard met the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday morning and revealed his plans for the weekend.

Like several of his former Notre Dame teammates, Leonard will be skipping out on a large portion of the workouts, instead likely waiting to do many of them at Notre Dame's pro day in the coming weeks.

Leonard plans to only throw in front of the NFL scouts and executives but not do the workout portion of the combine which includes the 40-yard dash, bench press, and vertical jump.

Coming off Notre Dame's extremely long season that ended just over a month ago and having then go right back into action at the Senior Bowl, its understandable to see why Leonard, and several other former Notre Dame players for that matter, are sitting out a good amount of the workouts.

It's unfair and virtually impossible to expect their bodies to be anywhere near 100-percent in what equates to the biggest job interview of their lives.

