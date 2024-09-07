Irish Breakdown

WATCH: Riley Leonard Score First Touchdown For Notre Dame Against Northern Illinois

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) who is hurt, dresses and throws some pre-game passes with fellow quarterbacks Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / MANDATORY CREDIT GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame got the ball to start Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois and despite facing a couple of third downs, wasted no time getting on the board.

Riley Leonard completed 4/5 passes for 40 yards but it was his 33 yards on the ground that was the story of the opening drive. One week after after Leonard having to use his feet out of necessity, Mike Denbrock clearly made it a point of emphasis in his scripted plays early.

Leonard ran the ball five times on the opening possession, taking that fifth carry 11 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Check out the highlight below:

