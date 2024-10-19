Riley Leonard Joins Rare Notre Dame QB Club
Riley Leonard's two first half rushing touchdowns put him a rare Notre Dame club
In this story:
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard ran for a pair of first half touchdowns against Georgia Tech on Saturday and joined a rare Notre Dame club in the process.
The touchdowns were his ninth and 10th of the season, making him just the third Notre Dame quarterback to rush for 10 touchdowns in a season in program history.
With five games remaining this regular season, Leonard has an excellent chance to continue to pile on and catch Wimbush's number from 2017.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Week 8 Live Game Blog and Updates
Notre Dame breaks out new uniform combination for Georgia Tech game
Published