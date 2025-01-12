Irish Breakdown

Ryan Day and Lou Holtz's Hatchet Still Unburied as Notre Dame Faces Ohio State in Title Game

For as long as he coaches nobody is going to forget Ryan Day calling out Lou Holtz

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates with quarterback Will Howard (18) after winning the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates with quarterback Will Howard (18) after winning the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One of college football's craziest finishes over the past few seasons came in late September of 2023 when Ohio State stunned Notre Dame in the final seconds in South Bend.

Notre Dame had just 10 defensive players on the field as Ohio State scored as time expired to prevail with a 14-10 victory.

As crazy as the finish was, what happened immediately following it was perhaps even more insane.

Watch: Lou Holtz Gets Interviewed by 'Lou Holtz'

The day before Notre Dame hosted Ohio State, Lou Holtz did an interview on the Pat McAfee Show with Ty Schmidt, who has long done a Holtz impression for the show.

During that interview, Holtz made a comment about Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day, stating that the few Buckeyes losses under him came as a result of the team not being physical enough. Holtz then predicted Notre Dame would beat Ohio State for the same reason.

Ryan Day Responds to Lou Holtz Following 2023 Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Thriller

Ryan Day and Lou Holtz Update

During Sunday's media availability, eight days before Notre Dame and Ohio State meet in the national championship game, Day was asked if he had spoken at all to Lou Holtz since the infamous viral moment and if things had been at all patched up between the two.

"No. No."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take

Lou Holtz at the Ohio State football spring game in 201
Apr 15, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Lou Holtz prior to the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. / Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images

Asked an answered.

Ryan Day seems to be doing just fine with things as long as they don't involve the University of Michigan and at 88-years of age I'm guessing Lou Holtz won't be in a rush to change things, either.

Regardless, even if Notre Dame was on the wrong side of that finish, that's a moment I'll remember whenever either of those two coaches are mentioned.

