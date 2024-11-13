SEC Won't Like This Chilly Consequence of the New CFP Format
I applaud the College Football Playoff powers that be for having round one games on college campuses
If you ask any college football fan what they love about the sport and what makes it different than any other, one of the first things they will say regardless of which team they claim is the feel of it. The vibe. The intensity. That collegiate nostalgia and romantic fall pageantry with leaves changing color as a backdrop on campuses across the country.
One of the best parts about the new CFP format is that round-one games are played on campuses and not neutral site venues. This helps maintain the feel of the sport that fans love so much. There's nothing worse than a brand name battle being moved to a cold professional dome with no discernible personality. This structure is going to lead to some magnificent environments and experiences. And possibly some very controversial ones as well.
The SEC is a power player, it may try to flex its muscle
Let's say, just for the sake of this discussion that teams like Penn State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame ended up with hosting seeds for the first round of the playoff the weekend of December 20-21st. There is a strong likelihood that the weather in all of the geographical regions these schools are located in will be very cold with the bonus possibility of wind and snow.
How do you think SEC power suits will react should teams like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, or Ole Miss have to travel to these harsh winter environments they are not used to playing in? This will be a new and uncomfortable world for many SEC players and could play a huge role in outcomes.
If I had to guess, should this scenario occur with multiple SEC teams, I'd fully expect that when the plan for the 14-team playoff is being discussed in the near future, it will push for these games to be moved to neutral weather sites citing an unfair advantage for the home team.
Will the SEC win this power play effort? Knowing how much power this conference wields, I wouldn't bet against it.