The Shake Down: Week 15 College Football Bets

A look at the best bets during week 15 of the college football season.

It's another week without Notre Dame football, but that doesn't mean there aren't any games out there worth putting some money on.

After scouring this weekend' schedule, I found three pretty safe bets, and I'll be playing them as a three-team parlay.

Here's where to put your money this weekend.

LSU at #6 FLORIDA

Spread: Florida -22

Now that LSU has imposed a bowl ban on itself, it's safe to say the program has thrown the towel in on the season altogether. Florida, on the other hand, is out to leave no doubt as it enhances its College Football Playoff resume.

They want to win convincingly and prove that despite the loss to Texas A&M, they are the second best team in the SEC -- maybe even the best. A 22-point margin seems a bit low given the mindset and talent on each of these teams. Take the Gators to cover with ease.

NAVY at ARMY

Spread: Army -7

This spread may be off by a half point or so depending on where you're looking, but it doesn't matter much. This game is being played at West Point with the cadets in attendance. Army runs the ball extremely well, while Navy can't seem to stop the run. That's the formula for a slow, methodical beatdown.

Army is going to win this thing by at least two touchdowns. Put as much as you can on the Black Knights to cover.

MINNESOTA at NEBRASKA

Spread: Nebraska -10.5

The Huskers are nowhere near good enough for anyone to put money on them covering a double-digit spread and feeling good about it. Week in and week out, Nebraska loses the battle in the trenches and between the ears.

This is a team that has a hard time playing physical and avoiding unforced errors. I won't be surprised if they win, but I'll be floored if they win by double-digits. Take Minnesota with the points.

