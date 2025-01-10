Shane Gillis Calls Into Always Irish Postgame Show
Call-In postgame shows were made for nights like this
When you host a call-in sports radio show, it can be a wild journey.
Win or lose, the phone lines open the minute the game ends. From there, raw emotion comes out for hours, from the host and the callers. It's a beautiful thing. We bond, we commiserate, we vent, and on a night like tonight, we celebrate.
It was heartwarming to read so many messages and take so many calls from happy Notre Dame fans who were thinking of their loved ones that have passed away that they wish could celebrate this win with Irish nation. This was truly a special evening.
Shane Gillis on Always Irish Orange Bowl Post-Game Show
Two special guests called in to celebrate
It was an honor having my Patreon content partner and good friend, former Irish captain Mike Goolsby call in to talk about how proud he was of this Notre Dame team and coach Freeman.
It must be a special feeling for Mike and all the former Irish players who have come before this 2024 team to witness this return to glory.
One of the hottest comedians in the world, Irish ambassador and Nick Saban roaster Shane Gillis also called in which was the highlight of the night. Shane being in the "inner circle" of this modern Notre Dame program is an example of just how fun this program has become.
This was a game, night, and call-in show for the ages. I feel very blessed to be able to provide Irish fans with this outlet.
