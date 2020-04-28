Sports Illustrated: Liam Eichenberg Will Be A First-Round Pick In 2021

The Way-Too-Early mock drafts for the 2021 draft cycle are already out, and you’ll continue to see Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg listed in many of these lists.

Yesterday I provided data on the number of mock drafts that included Eichenberg in round one (HERE), and the Sports Illustrated mock draft from Kevin Hanson is one that is quite high on the Fighting Irish left tackle.

Hanson has Eichenberg going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 15th overall pick.

“While I like small-school prospect Ben Bartch, left tackle Cam Robinson will be a free agent in 2021 and there has been some speculation about moving him inside this season. A potential first-round pick had he declared in 2020, Eichenberg returns to South Bend as a three-year starter at left tackle and has the length and athletic feet to protect Trevor Lawrence’s blind side for a long time.”

Jacksonville has two first round picks in the 2021 Draft, and Hanson has them taking Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. In fact, Hanson has three Clemson players going in round one. Wide receiver Justyn Ross is projected to go 8th overall to the New York Giants and defensive end Xavier Thomas is slated to go 14th to the Atlanta Falcons.

Notre Dame and Clemson are scheduled to square off in Notre Dame Stadium on November 7th. It will be just the second time ever that the Tigers traveled to South Bend, with the previous meeting coming all the way back in 1979.

Stanford and USC also had players projected in the Sports Illustrated mock draft. Hanson had Cardinal offensive tackle Walker Little (10th, Miami Dolphins) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (21st, Indianapolis Colts) listed and also had Trojan defensive lineman Jay Tufele (32nd, Kansas City Chiefs).

Notre Dame hosts Stanford on October 10th and finishes the 2020 regular season off with a matchup against the Trojans in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

