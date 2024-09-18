Epic Photo of Notre Dame Campus Under Super Moon
If you were lucky enough to catch the moon at sunset the last couple of nights, then you saw quite the show.
The earth and moon being closer led to the moon appearing larger and as a result some epic sights were seen near and far.
That was no different on the Notre Dame campus in northern Indiana as university photographer Matt Cashore was on hand to capture an epic photo of the moon over campus. If you're familiar with Cashore's work you won't be surprised to see how this one turned out.
Simply outstanding.
Here's to hoping the Notre Dame football team looks half as good Saturday afternoon as it welcomes Miami University to town.
