Epic Photo of Notre Dame Campus Under Super Moon

The Notre Dame campus was showing off on Tuesday night

Nick Shepkowski

iSep 15, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; A general view of the Golden Dome on the campus of the University of Notre Dame before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Notre Dame Stadium / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
If you were lucky enough to catch the moon at sunset the last couple of nights, then you saw quite the show.

The earth and moon being closer led to the moon appearing larger and as a result some epic sights were seen near and far.

That was no different on the Notre Dame campus in northern Indiana as university photographer Matt Cashore was on hand to capture an epic photo of the moon over campus. If you're familiar with Cashore's work you won't be surprised to see how this one turned out.

Simply outstanding.

Here's to hoping the Notre Dame football team looks half as good Saturday afternoon as it welcomes Miami University to town.

