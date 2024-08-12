Texas A&M Hit with Significant Injury Ahead of Opener vs. Notre Dame
Texas A&M will be without a scholarship running back when the Aggies open the season against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.
Sophomore Rueben Owens, who totaled 494 scrimmage yards for Texas A&M last year, suffered a lower body injury over the weekend and is expected to miss the entire 2024 season.
On Sunday night, Carter Karels of Gig 'Em 247 mentioned the impact the injury will have on the Texas A&M backfield for 2024.
In ten games against FBS competition last year, Owens only averaged four or more yards per carry in one of them. That came against Mississippi State in mid-November.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M are set to play at Kyle Field in College Station on the evening of August 31.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Notre Dame Football: 5 News and Notes for August 11, 2024
5 Thoughts on Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard Ahead of 2024 Season
How former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman fared in NFL preseason debut
Notre Dame football lands two-sport, in-state athlete on Saturday: What it means for Fighting Irish
See Audric Estime score his first NFL preseason touchdown for Broncos against Colts