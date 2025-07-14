Texas A&M Running Back Arrested Over Weekend
Big news in the world of college football came out Sunday as star Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested in College Station on disorderly conduct charges stemming from a threat or abuse.
According to the Brazos County Jail records, Moss was released on Sunday morning.
Per Carter Karels of 247Sports, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is aware of the situation and says it will be handled internally.
Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as he took home second-team All-SEC honors at running back. That came in just nine games as Moss was injured late in the year.
Moss is a major reason why Texas A&M is expected to have one of the best running games in the country this fall. The Aggies will be at Notre Dame the evening of Sept. 13 in a game that will likely have major College Football Playoff ramifications.