How To Expand The College Football Playoff .... Properly

Bill Bender of Sporting News joined Irish Breakdown to discuss the proper way to expand the College Football Playoff

Whether you like it or not - and I do not - the odds are quite strong that College Football will expand its playoff format. The real question, and the real debate, is what is the proper way to expand the playoff, or at least expand the number of teams that have an opportunity to play for a championship.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I am joined by Sporting News college football writer Bill Bender to discuss our two different proposals for the best way to expand the playoff.

We begin the show by discussing whether or not we actually believe expansion is the right thing to do. Following that we admit that like it or not, it's going to happen. We kick things off by

Next we go over Bill's proposal for an eight-team expansion, which involves eliminating conference championship games. Bill breaks down the criteria for selecting the eight teams, and we discuss what the matchups would have looked like in past seasons under Bill's proposal.

We wrap up by discussing my proposal for expanding the playoff, which doesn't actually create an expanded playoff, but rather revamps the bowl system, which then sets up the playoff.

