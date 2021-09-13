USC Fires Head Coach Clay Helton After Loss To Stanford

USC has announced that it has fired head coach Clay Helton after the team's loss to Stanford.

USC came into the 2021 season with high hopes, but after a crushing 42-28 home loss to Stanford the Trojans have fired head coach Clay Helton.

USC entered the season as the preseason favorite to win the Pac 12 South and were ranked in the Top 20. It struggled in the opener but was able to come away with a 30-7 victory. Stanford lost to Kansas State by a 24-7 score in the opener, but the Cardinal blasted USC, going ahead 42-13 before USC put two late scores on the board.

The game was never close, and the leadership in Los Angeles had seen enough.

Defensive backs coach Donte Williams will serve as the interim head coach for the Trojans.

Helton went 46-23 during his seven-year tenure with the Trojans. He took over for Steve Sarkisian in 2015 and led USC to a 5-4 record. That was followed by 10-3 and 11-3 campaigns, but USC has gone just 19-14 since the 2017 season.

