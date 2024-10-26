Viral Moment: ESPN Fumbles Notre Dame Coach’s Name On-Air
Notre Dame has one of the best defenses in the nation and it was on full display Saturday as the Irish routed Navy 51-14, forcing six turnovers along the way.
Navy entered the game averaging over 44 points per game, the fourth most nationally at kickoff.
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden again had an impressive gameplan as Navy was constantly under pressure in the passing and option games, putting the ball in opposing hands all afternoon.
ESPN Misspells Notre Dame's DC's Name
In praising Golden, who has been a head coach at Temple and Miami previously, ABC/ESPN was unable to spell the six-letter last name correctly. Check it out below.
Several of those on social media were quick to react to the mistake.
Notre Dame's defense under Al Golden, or Al Goldon, had allowed just 11.9 points per game entering Saturday - the third-fewest in all of FBS.