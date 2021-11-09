Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Virginia Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

    Virginia has released its depth chart in advance of its matchup against Notre Dame
    Virginia (6-3) and Notre Dame (8-1) square off this weekend in a must-win game for both teams. Notre Dame is looking to build its College Football Playoff resume while Virginia is looking to get back on track for its quest to win the ACC Coastal Division.

    The Cavaliers were off last weekend, which gave them time to heal up in advance of their matchup against the Fighting Irish.

    Virginia released its depth chart for this contest. Here is the depth chart for the Virginia offense.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 7.59.39 PM

    Read More

    Quarterback Brennan Armstrong was listed first on the depth chart despite breaking ribs in the 66-49 loss to Brigham Young two weeks ago. Armstrong is still questionable according to head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Backup quarterback Ira Armstread is a native of South Bend, Ind. 

    Here is the defensive depth chart for the Cavaliers.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 7.59.56 PM

