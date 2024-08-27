Washington Commanders Waive Former Notre Dame Quarterback Sam Hartman
As expected, former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman did not make the Washington Commanders 53 man roster.
Hartman was waived on Tuesday as roster cuts continue across the league.
Hartman is now on waivers which means any NFL team can sign Hartman to a deal that would put him on their active roster. The expectation is that Hartman will clear waivers and that Washington, who gave Hartman a $285,000 guarantee, will sign him to the practice squad.
Hartman played one game this preseason for the Commanders before a shoulder injury kept him sidelined for the remainder of it.
Hartman completed 8 of 13 passes for 83 yards in that game against the Jets before leaving with the shoulder injury that sidelined him for the majority of the preseason.
