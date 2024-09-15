Watch: Notre Dame Tight End Kevin Bauman Secures First Career Touchdown
The former four-star tight end catches first career touchdown against Purdue after injury riddled career
It's been a long road for Kevin Bauman after several season ending surgeries. He came to Notre Dame with a lot of promise, as a former four-star tight end, and we know what happens when you are a highly touted tight end in South Bend. The NFL is very likely in your future.
Bauman has stuck it out at Notre Dame. He could have left several times and given himself a good chance at starting somewhere else, as other players have passed him by. He is a true Notre Dame man, and no one deserves that touchdown more than him.
Congrats Kevin. You are the definition of loyalty and perseverance. Here's to hoping we see many more touchdowns from you this season.
