Week 7 College Football Takeaways: Notre Dame's Momentum Grows
Notre Dame's Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois feels like more of a distant memory with each passing week. The Fighting Irish have regrouped with four consecutive wins, capped by Saturday's demolition of Stanford, 49-7.
With each passing week, Notre Dame continues to climb as other ranked teams falter. With six games remaining and Georgia Tech in Atlanta up next, the Irish control their College Football Playoff destiny.
Week 7 in College Football: What We Learned
7. The Big 12 Will Be a Wild Ride
Who wins the Big 12 title and a first round playoff bye? Who knows? BYU and Iowa State remained unbeaten and atop the conference in Week 7, but eight teams have one conference loss or less, including surging Arizona State. Utah is not one of those teams, a microcosm of this league's wackiness.
6. Army and Navy Ranked
For the first time since 1960, Army and Navy are ranked in the AP poll at the same time. The unbeaten academies have been one of the best stories this season in college football. Notre Dame will play Navy at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 26 and Army at Yankee Stadium Nov. 23.
5. LSU Filling an SEC Void
Alabama has no identity. Tennessee isn't scoring points. Ole Miss has lost twice in the last three weeks. There's a gaping void behind Texas in the SEC that could be filled by Brian Kelly's 5-1 LSU Tigers, which moved up to No. 8 in the polls after beating the Rebels in OT Saturday night.
4. Notre Dame Becoming Balanced
Riley Leonard has found his groove as the Irish quarterback, and all is right in South Bend. Against Stanford he had his best passing day with the program, completing 16-of-22 for 229 yards and three TDs while adding 31 yards and another score on the ground.
Even a hint of offensive balance will dramatically improve Notre Dame's chances for a deep playoff run.
3. Ohio State Still a Title Favorite
The Buckeyes lost in Eugene, 32-31, but certainly played well enough to win in one of the sport's toughest venues. The defense didn't deliver when it needed to, which Jim Knowles will address, but the elite talent is undeniable on both sides of the ball, and there's a good chance OSU will see Oregon again on a neutral site on Dec. 7.
2. Signature Win For Penn State
The Nittany Lions, maligned for not winning big games under James Franklin, rallied for a monster win at USC Saturday. Sure, the Trojans aren't elite this year, but erasing a 20-6 halftime deficit to win in overtime at the Coliseum is just the kind of catapult this needed before Ohio State visits Nov. 2.
1. Dillon Gabriel Should Be the Heisman Leader
Gabriel is exactly the kind of quarterback a team needs to compete for titles. He's experienced, unflappable, accurate, and prolific. All of those skills were on display in Oregon's Week 7 win over Ohio State, which not boosted Gabriel's Heisman odds but his NFL Draft grade as well.
