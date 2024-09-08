What Comes Next for Notre Dame After Brutal Upset Loss to NIU?
How can the Irish begin to recover from the devastating loss to Northern Illinois?
This felt like a breakdown on all fronts. From preparation, and coaching to plays being made on the field. Nothing was good enough and nothing was done to change it during the game.
Marcus Freeman went from a signature win to hot seat in the eyes of Irish fans in the span of a week. Welcome to the unpredictable world of college football. It changes fast.
Notre Dame Football Fans, Really, Everything Is Fine After NIU Faceplant Loss (Maybe)
