Gabriel Rubio Announces 2025 Return at Sugar Bowl Media Day
Gabriel Rubio's career at Notre Dame hasn't gone exactly as planned thus far.
He's battled numerous injuries and struggled to stay on the field. However, when healthy, Rubio has shown he can produce. Now, with Rylie Mills out for the remainder of the College Football Playoff, Rubio steps into a starting role along the interior defensive line.
This will be a tough test for Rubio, but it's also a critical opportunity for the soon-to-be graduate senior.
Looking ahead to the 2025 roster, the team is in desperate need of someone to step up on the interior of the defensive line. Howard Cross and Rylie Mills won't be returning, and it's been widely reported that the Notre Dame coaching staff has been active in the portal searching for defensive tackles.
Having Rubio back for his final season of eligibility is a significant boost for the Irish. Standing at 6'5", 316 pounds, he brings a combination of size, physicality, and athleticism to the position. Now, it's a matter of staying healthy. If he can do that, Rubio has the potential to be the next senior to break out in a big way for Notre Dame.
Rubio's Career Stats and Impact Heading into 2025
In 30 career games, Rubio has registered seven tackles for loss and one sack, with much of that production coming in 2022 and throughout this season as a key backup.
While Notre Dame is actively seeking to replace the production of Cross and Mills in the portal, it's important to recognize how valuable Rubio's return is for the roster heading into 2025. The Irish not only need impact players but also reliable depth. At the very least, Rubio provides that proven depth, with the potential for more in an expanded role.
He'll have the opportunity to play alongside a standout player in Howard Cross for the remainder of the College Football Playoff—however many games that may be—which should provide a confidence boost, allowing Rubio to play more freely.
This also presents a great opportunity for the Notre Dame coaching staff to evaluate him as a starter and see how he responds when given the chance to rise to the occasion.
Notre Dame currently doesn't have many players on the roster built like Gabriel Rubio. Throughout the season, there were rumors about a potential transfer, and even a mix-up by a major publication that mistakenly listed him in the portal a few weeks ago.
However, Rubio put all those rumors to rest today, confirming his commitment to the Irish. With his return, Notre Dame brings back a significant piece for the 2025 season.