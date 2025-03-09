Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Baseball Routed Again, ACC Road Losing Streak Hits 20

Wake Forest run-ruled Notre Dame twice in three games this weekend

Nick Shepkowski

Lindsey Nelson Stadium is reflected in a Notre Dame player's helmet during game two of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Super Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Notre Dame Irish held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022
Lindsey Nelson Stadium is reflected in a Notre Dame player's helmet during game two of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Super Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Notre Dame Irish held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022 / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The losing streak continues to grow for Notre Dame baseball. It hasn't won a road ACC contest since May 18, 2023 and on Sunday, that streak grew to 20 games.

For the second time in the three-day weekend series at Wake Forest, it was the host Demon Deacons run-ruling Notre Dame away. 11-1 was the final tally Sunday as a week after sweeping Belmont in Nashville, Notre Dame picked up right where it left the 2024 ACC portion of the schedule off.

Starting pitcher Rory Fox was roughed up for Notre Dame, going three innings and allowing five earned runs. Wake Forest wasted no time plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning before scoring a pair more in the third.

For Notre Dame offensively, the only run came on a hit by Noah Coy in the sixth inning that closed the gap to 6-1 in Wake Forest's favor.

Notre Dame returns to action on Tuesday as it'll play a two-game series against Winthrop before traveling to take on 11th ranked Clemson next weekend.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Notre Dame Tops Cal in ACC Longest Men's Basketball Game Ever Played

Notre Dame to be Down 9 Players for Spring Football

Jon Gruden Honors Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys Legend Zack Martin

Former Notre Dame Star Tight End Michael Mayer Named in Latest Trade Rumors

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News