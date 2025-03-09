Notre Dame Baseball Routed Again, ACC Road Losing Streak Hits 20
The losing streak continues to grow for Notre Dame baseball. It hasn't won a road ACC contest since May 18, 2023 and on Sunday, that streak grew to 20 games.
For the second time in the three-day weekend series at Wake Forest, it was the host Demon Deacons run-ruling Notre Dame away. 11-1 was the final tally Sunday as a week after sweeping Belmont in Nashville, Notre Dame picked up right where it left the 2024 ACC portion of the schedule off.
Starting pitcher Rory Fox was roughed up for Notre Dame, going three innings and allowing five earned runs. Wake Forest wasted no time plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning before scoring a pair more in the third.
For Notre Dame offensively, the only run came on a hit by Noah Coy in the sixth inning that closed the gap to 6-1 in Wake Forest's favor.
Notre Dame returns to action on Tuesday as it'll play a two-game series against Winthrop before traveling to take on 11th ranked Clemson next weekend.