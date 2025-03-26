Watch College Football’s ‘One Shining Moment’ for 2024-25 Season
It's March which means that college basketball is enjoying it's month of madness. The Notre Dame women's basketball team continues its March as it takes on TCU on Saturday for a spot in the Elite Eight, but unfortunately the men's team's season came to an end when it lost to North Carolina in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
In a little less than two weeks, a national champion will crowned in the men's tournament and shortly after the famed "One Shining Moment" song and montage will play, recapping the three weeks previous of the NCAA Tournament.
The song and montage has become a tradition following the championship game and although Notre Dame has had it's appearances in it over the years (shoutout Jordan Cornette), the Irish won't be included in the newest edition. Soon enough again though, let's hope.
To get you through that however is that a few folks on the internet spent some time this winter putting together their own "One Shining Moment" videos to recap the college football season. With Notre Dame making it all the way to the national championship game, the Irish are prominently featured in those.
Check a couple of those out below as Notre Dame is currently in spring practice, getting ready for the 2025 campaign.
2024 College Football Regular Season Included
College Football Playoff Specific Version
Nothing against college basketball, it's great and I enjoy it, but nothing beats Saturdays in the fall. Roughly 25 to go until the 2025 season arrives!