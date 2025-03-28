Could Notre Dame Land Big-Time Pass Rusher from Transfer Portal?
A former Notre Dame target has entered the transfer portal as Stanford edge rusher David Bailey is looking for a new college football home. Bailey is one of the top-ranked players nationally to enter the portal and chose to do so in the window following Stanford's firing of head coach Troy Taylor.
Despite Stanford's struggles, Bailey is a dominant edge defender. He checks in at 6-3, 240-pounds, and has recorded 14.5 career sacks in 32 career games, with seven of those coming last season.
Bailey was a big-time target of Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame in the 2022 recruiting cycle, before choosing Stanford despite holding scholarship offers from the likes of USC, UCLA, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, and several others.
Bailey already has his degree and would seem to make himself a prime candidate for Notre Dame to target in the transfer portal. If they'll be able to win his final year of eligibility won't be easy though with the skill level he will bring to any roster he will join.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bailey had the nation's highest rated pass-rush win rate last season, which will be intriguing to any potential school. Notre Dame has capable pass rushers returning from a season ago, but if last season taught us anything its that you can never have enough depth in modern college football.
Bailey starred at famed Mater Dei High School in California before enrolling at Stanford.