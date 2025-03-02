Watch: Marcus Freeman Celebrates with Olivia Miles After Buzzer-Beating Three
Notre Dame women's basketball needed a win badly after dropping its last two and closed out the regular season with a 72-59 victory over Louisville. The game was tight for the entire first half, before Notre Dame erupted in the third quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 19-12 through the first 9:55.
It was then senior guard Olivia Miles who put the exclamation point on the corner, burying a buzz-beater three-pointer to extend the lead to 58-40 at quarters end.
Miles nailed the three right in front of where Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman was sitting and promptly got a high-five from him. Check out video of the play below.
Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love was seated next to Freeman and as you can tell in the above video, didn't move a muscle following the buzzer-beater.
Notre Dame finishes the regular season 25-4 overall and 16-2 in ACC play. Notre Dame finished tied with North Carolina State for the conferences best record but will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament due to losing head-to-head to Wolfpack last Sunday.