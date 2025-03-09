Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Baseball Streaks 19th Consecutive Road Loss in ACC Play

Hasn't won on road in conference since May of 2023

Jun 17, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; A detail view of a Notre Dame helmet reflects during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Notre Dame baseball started the 2025 season hot out of conference, winning eight of its first nine games. However, struggles in the ACC continue for the program as it has now dropped the first two games of its conference-opening series at Wake Forest.

After getting routed 19-5 at Wake Forest on Friday night, Notre Dame was more competitive but lost 6-5 on Saturday. The loss drops Notre Dame to 8-3 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. It looks to avoid the sweep Sunday as it finishes the series at Wake Forest in a 1:00 p.m. ET start.

Saturday's Notre Dame loss was the 19th-straight ACC road defeat. Notre Dame is 0-2 in ACC road games this season after going winless (0-15) in road conference games a year ago. The last time Notre Dame won a road conference game was all the way back on May 18, 2023 as it won at Boston College on a Friday night before dropping the final two games of the series, the first of which was played at Fenway Park.

If Notre Dame is unable to beat Wake Forest on Sunday, the streak is in jeopardy of swelling even more as its next road conference series comes at No. 11 Clemson in two weeks.

