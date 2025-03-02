Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Beats Louisville, Clinches Share of ACC Title to Close Regular Season

Notre Dame stopped the bleeding of a two-game losing streak with a strong performance

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 2, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at the Purcell Pavilion.
Mar 2, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hannah Hidalgo led the charge with 20 points as No. 3 Notre Dame secured a crucial 72-59 win over No. 25 Louisville on Sunday, bouncing back from two tough losses. With the victory, the Fighting Irish clinched a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. This marks their eighth ACC title since joining the conference in the 2013-2014 season, a feat they share with N.C. State, who defeated SMU 69-45 on Sunday.

Olivia Miles contributed 15 points, helping Notre Dame (25-4, 16-2 ACC) rebound from recent setbacks to No. 9 N.C. State and No. 24 Florida State. Louisville (20-9, 13-5 ACC) was led by Jayda Curry, who scored 19 points in the loss.

Looking ahead, Notre Dame will likely need a strong performance in the ACC Tournament to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Louisville has been building momentum, winning five of its last seven games, with losses only to top-ranked teams, including Notre Dame and No. 9 North Carolina.

A key moment came when Olivia Miles drained a sideline 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, extending the Irish's lead to 58-40, and celebrated with a high-five from Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Watch: Marcus Freeman Celebrates Buzzer Beating Three with Olivia Miles

Social Media Erupts in Celebration as Notre Dame Clinches Share of ACC Regular Season Championship

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News