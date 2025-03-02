Notre Dame Beats Louisville, Clinches Share of ACC Title to Close Regular Season
Hannah Hidalgo led the charge with 20 points as No. 3 Notre Dame secured a crucial 72-59 win over No. 25 Louisville on Sunday, bouncing back from two tough losses. With the victory, the Fighting Irish clinched a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. This marks their eighth ACC title since joining the conference in the 2013-2014 season, a feat they share with N.C. State, who defeated SMU 69-45 on Sunday.
Olivia Miles contributed 15 points, helping Notre Dame (25-4, 16-2 ACC) rebound from recent setbacks to No. 9 N.C. State and No. 24 Florida State. Louisville (20-9, 13-5 ACC) was led by Jayda Curry, who scored 19 points in the loss.
Looking ahead, Notre Dame will likely need a strong performance in the ACC Tournament to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Louisville has been building momentum, winning five of its last seven games, with losses only to top-ranked teams, including Notre Dame and No. 9 North Carolina.
A key moment came when Olivia Miles drained a sideline 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, extending the Irish's lead to 58-40, and celebrated with a high-five from Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman.