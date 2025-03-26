Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Takes Aim at Flipping Florida State Commitment

Notre Dame is looking to continue its great recent recruiting success at linebacker

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets his players during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame football's recruiting stove appears to be heating up as projections for potential commitments are starting to roll in. The Fighting Irish are also in the running to potentially flip a current commitment to the Florida State Seminoles.

Karon Maycock from Miami Central High School has only been a commitment to Florida State's 2026 recruiting class for a little over a month, but if Marcus Freeman and company get their wish, he won't be for much longer.

Maycock was officially offered by Notre Dame less than a week ago and already found his way to visit South Bend.

Maycock is a prime example of recruiting rankings versus scholarship offers. When the likes of Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M all offer a player you think he's probably rather highly regarded. Maycock however checks in with a three-star rating across all major recruiting outlets.

Regardless, Maycock is clearly a player Notre Dame has its eyes on and one that several other programs do as well. With how quickly things have come together regarding his recruitment, it'll be interesting to see if Notre Dame can get a flip out of him in the not-so-distant future.

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

