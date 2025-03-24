Notre Dame’s Sweet 16 Opponent Revealed: Fighting Irish Look to Avenge Previous Loss
Notre Dame wasted no time routing Michigan in Sunday's second round victory and heads to the Sweet 16 for the fourth-straight season. When it gets there, it will now have a chance to avenge a loss from earlier in the season.
Second seeded TCU defeated seventh-seeded Louisville on Sunday, beating the Cardinals 85-70 in Fort Worth, Texas. The win sends TCU to its first Sweet 16 in program history and sets up a date with Notre Dame.
Back on November 29, TCU defeated Notre Dame 76-68 in the Cayman Islands Classic. The loss was Notre Dame's first of the season and came on the heels of a huge Fighting Irish victory at USC.
Notre Dame will need to find a better answer for Hailey Von Lith this time around, as the Horned Frogs guard led TCU in scoring with 21 points in that contest. Notre Dame shot just 34.7% during that game.
Notre Dame and TCU will do battle in Birmingham Saturday (time TBD) with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight where it will take on Tennessee, Texas, or Illinois, dependent on who wins the second-round game between Illinois and Texas on Monday.