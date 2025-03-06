Notre Dame's Unheralded Superstar Named Finalist for Prestigious Award
When you hear about the Notre Dame women's basketball team and why it is expected to make a deep NCAA Tournament run in March, you quickly hear about the masterfull backcourt of stars Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles. Both are great but there is another megastar in women's college basketball that is a huge reason Notre Dame is among the favorites to cut down the nets.
Sonia Citron is in her final weeks as a member of the Notre Dame basketball team before she will almost assuredly be a top-five pick in the WNBA draft. The do-it-all forward gets the task of defending the opponent's best player each game and has managed to average more than 14-points per game on offense.
On Tuesday, Citron was named to the All-ACC First Team and has now also been selected as one of the five national finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award that's given annually to the nation's top small forward.
Over her last six games she has been on a tear, averaging 18.2 points and 7 rebounds per game while shooting over 60% from the field. On top of that, Citron's defensive ability has her ranked in the ACC's top 20 for both blocks and steals per game for the year.