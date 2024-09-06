Updated Odds: Notre Dame to Win 2024 College Football Championship
Fifth-ranked Notre Dame hasn't won a national championship since 1988, Lou Holtz's third season with the program. However, after handling Texas A&M on the road in Week 1, oddsmakers continue to see the Irish as a major threat to win the title in 2024.
Notre Dame was a 33-1 longshot for much of the offseason, but an influx of summer money from sharps pushed that number down to 22-1 prior to the opener. Now, after impressively passing its first big test in College Station the Irish are listed at 20-1 according to BetOnline.ag.
Bettors took notice of ND's second-half determination and overall defensive prowess last Saturday. But they are also factoring in the demise of 0-2 Florida State, a fading opponent that was supposed to be one of the thorniest games on the regular season schedule. Even after USC upset LSU Sunday night, 27-20, the Irish might be favored in every remaining game.
The Trojans and the Miami Hurricanes made the biggest moves after Week 1, while Georgia and Ohio State remain the odds-on favorites to meet in Atlanta at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20.
Notre Dame will continue its steady climb up the charts this Saturday with a first-ever visit from Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish have been installed as a 27.5 point favorite to handle the Huskies and get to 2-0.