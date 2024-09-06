Irish Breakdown

Updated Odds: Notre Dame to Win 2024 College Football Championship

After passing its first big test of 2024, Notre Dame's odds of winning the 2024 College Football National Championship continue to get shorter.

Rich Cirminiello

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman speaks during an interview after the win over against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Fifth-ranked Notre Dame hasn't won a national championship since 1988, Lou Holtz's third season with the program. However, after handling Texas A&M on the road in Week 1, oddsmakers continue to see the Irish as a major threat to win the title in 2024.

Notre Dame was a 33-1 longshot for much of the offseason, but an influx of summer money from sharps pushed that number down to 22-1 prior to the opener. Now, after impressively passing its first big test in College Station the Irish are listed at 20-1 according to BetOnline.ag.

Bettors took notice of ND's second-half determination and overall defensive prowess last Saturday. But they are also factoring in the demise of 0-2 Florida State, a fading opponent that was supposed to be one of the thorniest games on the regular season schedule. Even after USC upset LSU Sunday night, 27-20, the Irish might be favored in every remaining game.

The Trojans and the Miami Hurricanes made the biggest moves after Week 1, while Georgia and Ohio State remain the odds-on favorites to meet in Atlanta at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20.

Notre Dame will continue its steady climb up the charts this Saturday with a first-ever visit from Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish have been installed as a 27.5 point favorite to handle the Huskies and get to 2-0.

