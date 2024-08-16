No. 15 Notre Dame Drops Season Opener to No. 13 Michigan State
The No. 15 Notre Dame women's soccer team lost its season opening game on Thursday night to No. 13 Michigan State in South Bend.
Michigan State wasted little time getting on the board as Gabby Mueller scored an unassisted goal just 3:08 into the contest to give the Spartans the early advantage.
Annabelle Chukwu responded with a goal for Notre Dame just six minutes later to tie the game at one, a score that would hold for the rest of the first half.
Michigan State scored almost immediately in the second half Justina Gaynor found the back of the net just 40 seconds after intermission.
Despite Notre Dame out-shooting Michigan State 7-3 the rest of the way however, the Spartans would hold on to a 2-1 victory.
Notre Dame returns to action Sunday as it will be in Homewood, Ala. to take on Samford in what the Irish hope results in its first victory of the season.
