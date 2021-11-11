Notre Dame Lands 2022 Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner from Dayton (Ohio) Wayne

Wagner picked Notre Dame over Penn State, Ohio State, Kentucky and Maryland. He visited Notre Dame officially this summer, and many thought he was headed to Kentucky, but the Irish pulled off the surprise and landed him.

The 6-6, 265-pound offensive tackle is an intriguing prospect. He is long and athletic, but he's a project physically and there are questions about whether or not he has the frame to fill out enough to play offensive line in college. That created hesitancy from Notre Dame and Ohio State about taking him initially, but the Irish staff made the move and took a chance on his upside.

Wagner ranks as the nation's No. 116 overall player by ESPN, 247Sports and On3, and he ranked No. 202 by Rivals. The Wayne standout ranked as the nation's No. 134 overall player on the 247Sports composite ranking.

Wagner is the fourth offensive lineman to choose Notre Dame in the 2022 class, joining fellow tackle Ty Chan and interior players Joey Tanona and Ashton Craig.

