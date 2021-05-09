Podcast: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Holden Staes To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown dives into the commitment of 2022 tight end Holden Staes, and what it means for the Notre Dame class

Notre Dame picked up a commitment this weekend from Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster tight end Holden Staes. The commitment gives Notre Dame two high-level tight ends in the class, and the Irish continue recruiting the position as well as any program in the country.

The show begins with us talking about the particulars of Staes' commitment, and we play his touching commit video. That is followed by a breakdown of what this commitment means for Notre Dame, and how Staes complements fellow tight end commit Eli Raridon.

Following analysis of this commitment we have a Q&A session with Irish Breakdown listeners. One topic of conversation during the Q&A segment was an answer about why since January we are seeing a different Notre Dame, especially head coach Brian Kelly, and what it could mean for the future of the program if it continues.

