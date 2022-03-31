Notre Dame Locks In Visit With 2023 Offensive Lineman

Notre Dame is expecting another talented visitor coming the weekend of April 8-9, locking in a visit from Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan offensive lineman Sam Pendleton. The 6-4, 305-pound offensive lineman informed the Irish Breakdown staff on Wednesday that he will be making his first trip to campus.

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand made a quick impact on the recruiting trail as soon as he was welcomed back to South Bend. Aside from assessing and developing relationships with offensive lineman already on the board, he also began identifying recruits to potentially get into the fold.

That led to a recent offer to Pendleton on March 16th. Since then the staff has made it a priority to get in good position with the North Carolina product.

“Getting to know Coach Hiestand has been going pretty well,” Pendleton said. “I have also been talking with Coach (Marcus) Freeman, which has been really great!”

Pendleton currently boasts 20 reported offers, all of which have come since this past September, including 12 since the new year. Some of the top programs include Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Penn State and Michigan among others.

The recruiting rankings do not match the offer list currently, the exception being Rivals who ranks Pendleton as the No. 239 overall player and No. 21 interior offensive lineman. Both On3 and 247Sports have him ranked as a three-star, while ESPN does not even have him ranked.

Pendleton described Notre Dame as “one of the schools I wanted to hear from since the beginning of my recruitment” when he was offered. Locking in this visit was a big step forward in this recruitment.

