Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class Ranked 4th In SI All-American Rankings

Notre Dame is off to a blazing start when it comes to recruiting the 2022 class, and it was recognized as such by SI All-American, who ranked the Irish class 4th in its first release of the 2022 class rankings.

Here is what makes the class so good in the early going:

"Notre Dame is off to another fast start, landing both volume (13 commits) and high-end talent. The three-man defensive end class is the best part of what is already one of the nation’s best classes. St. Louis big-man Tyson Ford is a powerful edge player that could easily make plays as both a big end and three-technique for Notre Dame. Virginia end Aiden Gobaira had a dominant junior season, and the 6'6", 230-pound edge rusher combines top-notch athleticism, power and a great frame, which makes him one of the best defenders on the East Coast.

"England-native Darren Agu has played football for just one season, but the 6'6", 225-pound athlete has an incredibly high ceiling. Landing Michigan standouts Josh Burnham and Nolan Ziegler at linebacker gives the Irish one of the best front seven hauls in the country, and they aren’t done yet. Joey Tanona and Ty Chan give the Irish a strong start along the offensive line, Holden Staes and Eli Raridon make up arguably the best tight end tandem in the country and Texas running back Jadarian Price gives the Irish another talented runner."

Unlike past seasons when Notre Dame was also ranked higher early on than it finished, the Irish are in on a lot of big-time talents. A strong month of June could solidify Notre Dame as a legit Top 5 class.

Here's the complete SI rankings:

1. Ohio State - 12 commits

2. LSU - 13 commits

3. Georgia - 12 commits

4. Notre Dame - 13 commits

5. Penn State - 11 commits

6. Oklahoma - 9 commits

7. Rutgers - 12 commits

8. Florida State - 9 commits

9. Texas A&M - 8 commits

10. Texas - 8 commits

11. Mississippi State - 12 commits

12. Boston College - 12 commits

13. Kentucky - 10 commits

14. Baylor - 10 commits

15. Maryland - 9 commits

16. Oregon - 8 commits

17. Michigan - 7 commits

18. Arkansas - 10 commits

19. Oklahoma State - 9 commits

20. Missouri - 8 commits

21. Alabama - 6 commits

22. Cincinnati - 11 commits

23. Clemson - 4 commits

24. USC - 5 commits

25. Florida - 6 commits

