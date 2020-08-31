SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. Shines In Season Opener

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. kicked off his 2020 season on national television, and the Pickerington (Ohio) Central two-way star was impactful in the 35-9 victory.

Styles hauled in three passes for 48 yards, rushed three times for 34 more yards and registered two tackles. He had an impressive 48-yard punt return, but Styles fumbled the ball at the end of that play. Styles had one catch for eight yards on a short sit route that was called back by a penalty.

Here’s analysis of his performance:

WIDE RECEIVER

Styles did most of his damage early in the game as Central jumped out to a big early lead. His first catch went for 13 yards on an option route in which Styles did an excellent job finding a soft spot in the zone. He hauled in the pass and maximized his yards after the catch, which was a theme for him the entire game.

His second catch was a look screen that Styles caught behind the line of scrimmage and then went forward for a seven yard gain. Shortly after he picked up 28 yards on a snap route. Once again Styles found a soft spot in the zone, caught a short pass and then used his speed to split the defense for the big gain.

Styles also caught that ball in traffic and away from his body. He did that all game, even when catching short throws or screens. That tells me he not only has good technique, he has supreme confidence in his pass catching skills. Young receivers have a tendency to body catch short throws in their chest area and when they are in contested areas, but Styles did not do that in the opener.

Styles had three “rushes” in the game, and each came a different way. He caught a screen pass that was actually a backwards pass, so it counts as a run. Styles caught the ball behind the line, quickly got vertical and broke the initial tackle attempt with a stiff arm.

His first carry was as a tailback, and Styles got the handoff and immediately broke a tackle. After getting downfield for a couple yards he absorbed a huge hit and bounced off that hit. It was a tough and physical seven yard run. Physicality was a big part of Styles’ performance throughout the game, which was impressive.

Styles also took a reverse that went for 15 yards, and that was simply Styles using his speed to outrun the defense.

CORNERBACK

Styles played the boundary cornerback position in this contest, and Pickerington (Ohio) North avoided him the entire game. I can’t remember one throw going against Styles, and I don’t have any attempts against him marked down in my game notes. Styles played press coverage throughout the games, and he used his length to be effective at the line of scrimmage. His footwork was inconsistent and he would lunge at times, but he was so strong that he would dominate his opponent even when his technique wasn’t ideal.

Styles finished the game with two tackles and a pass break up. His break up was on a screen play where Styles read the screen, quickly dismissed a blocker and exploded to the ball, almost picking it off.

Styles had two missed tackles in the one. One he didn’t wrap up and the other was a situation where he overran the ball carrier, didn’t come to balance and whiffed on the tackle. It’s an easily correctable mistake, and when you see his physicality in coverage I expect him to tackle much better in future games.

WRAPPING IT UP

All the traits that make Styles a Top 100 caliber player were on display in the opener. His fumble on the long punt return was a big negative, but he showed his speed and big-play skills on that play as well. He did damage after the catch, he showed off his speed and his physicality in the game was eye-catching.

