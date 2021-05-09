Commitment Roundup: TE Holden Staes To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from tight end Holden Staes, and Irish Breakdown has all the analysis you need

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster tight end Holden Staes. The 6-4, 230-pound tight end is one of the best players in the country at his position.

Here is all of Irish Breakdown's analysis of Staes.

TE Holden Staes Commits To Notre Dame - Discussing the commitment of Staes to Notre Dame, his offers and rankings.

Class Impact: TE Holden Staes To Notre Dame - Discussing how the commitment of Staes impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and the tight end depth chart.

Prospect Profile: TE Holden Staes - Break down of Staes includes film analysis of the new Fighting Irish commit.

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Commitment of Holden Staes

Following analysis of this commitment in the podcast we have a Q&A session with Irish Breakdown listeners. One topic of conversation during the Q&A segment was an answer about why since January we are seeing a different Notre Dame, especially head coach Brian Kelly, and what it could mean for the future of the program if it continues.

Top 2022 Tight End Holden Staes Sees Great Opportunity At Notre Dame

