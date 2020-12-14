Notre Dame Recruiting Class Ranked 6th By SI All-American

Notre Dame has 24 players committed in the 2021 recruiting class, and according to SI All-American its one of the nation's best classes.

SI All-American ranks the Notre Dame haul as the sixth best in the entire country, with four players ranked in the SI99.

Here is what SI All-American had to say about the Fighting Irish class:

"The Irish have been busy flipping premium position talent like offensive tackle Caleb Johnson, edge Devin Aupiu and defensive back Phillip Riley since the November update. They join a balanced class behind headliner and top 10 QB Tyler Buchner, top 10 offensive tackle Blake Fisher, top 10 interior defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio and the No. 1 TE-Y in Cane Berrong."

Notre Dame was ranked 10th when the first class rankings came out from SI All-American. As the update noted, the ability to flip three commits far out-weighed the loss of David Abiara, which resulted in the Irish jumping up four spots.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter