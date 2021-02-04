Notre Dame Ranks 8th In Final SI All-American 2021 Class Rankings

Notre Dame’s 27-man recruiting class ranked 8th nationally in the final SI99 class rankings for the 2021 recruiting cycle. This was the first-ever class rankings for SI All-American, and their analysts have been high on the Fighting Irish class all along.

“Notre Dame has one of the top 10 classes in America on SI All-American for a variety of reasons,” explained SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia. “Whether you look at the haul from an elite prospect perspective or collectively with specific units and meeting team needs, the Irish group checks most boxes.

“The headliner is as boom or bust, in order words intriguing in SI99 QB Tyler Buchner, who we haven’t seen play 11-on-11 in well over a year,” continued Garcia. “A handful of prospects join him in the SI99 ranks, many at premium positions like defensive lineman Gabe Rubio. The offensive line, secondary class and pass catcher group could contend with most elite programs nationally and the staff evaluations came up green late in the cycle as linebacker Prince Kollie ascended to SI99 status and the early call on Louisianan Logan Diggs was enough to fend off a late-charging LSU on National Signing Day.”

Notre Dame had five players in the inaugural SI99, which is the SI All-American ranking of the nation’s best players. The Fighting Irish tied with LSU, USC and Oklahoma for 5th most SI99 players.

Rubio was Notre Dame’s highest ranked recruit in the SI99, checking in at No. 49 overall. Right behind him was Kollie at No. 50. Buchner checked in at No. 59, tight end Cane Berrong was ranked No. 61 and offensive tackle Blake Fisher ranked No. 64.

Final SI All-American Class Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Texas A&M

7. Oregon

8. Notre Dame

9. USC

10. Michigan

11. Miami

12. Oklahoma

13. Ole Miss

14. Florida

15. North Carolina

16. Texas

17. Maryland

18. Wisconsin

19. Washington

20. Arkansas

21. Tennessee

22. Iowa

23. Nebraska

24. NC State

25. Penn State

