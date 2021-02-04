Notre Dame Ranks 8th In Final SI All-American 2021 Class Rankings
Notre Dame’s 27-man recruiting class ranked 8th nationally in the final SI99 class rankings for the 2021 recruiting cycle. This was the first-ever class rankings for SI All-American, and their analysts have been high on the Fighting Irish class all along.
“Notre Dame has one of the top 10 classes in America on SI All-American for a variety of reasons,” explained SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia. “Whether you look at the haul from an elite prospect perspective or collectively with specific units and meeting team needs, the Irish group checks most boxes.
“The headliner is as boom or bust, in order words intriguing in SI99 QB Tyler Buchner, who we haven’t seen play 11-on-11 in well over a year,” continued Garcia. “A handful of prospects join him in the SI99 ranks, many at premium positions like defensive lineman Gabe Rubio. The offensive line, secondary class and pass catcher group could contend with most elite programs nationally and the staff evaluations came up green late in the cycle as linebacker Prince Kollie ascended to SI99 status and the early call on Louisianan Logan Diggs was enough to fend off a late-charging LSU on National Signing Day.”
Notre Dame had five players in the inaugural SI99, which is the SI All-American ranking of the nation’s best players. The Fighting Irish tied with LSU, USC and Oklahoma for 5th most SI99 players.
Rubio was Notre Dame’s highest ranked recruit in the SI99, checking in at No. 49 overall. Right behind him was Kollie at No. 50. Buchner checked in at No. 59, tight end Cane Berrong was ranked No. 61 and offensive tackle Blake Fisher ranked No. 64.
Final SI All-American Class Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Texas A&M
7. Oregon
8. Notre Dame
9. USC
10. Michigan
11. Miami
12. Oklahoma
13. Ole Miss
14. Florida
15. North Carolina
16. Texas
17. Maryland
18. Wisconsin
19. Washington
20. Arkansas
21. Tennessee
22. Iowa
23. Nebraska
24. NC State
25. Penn State
To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook